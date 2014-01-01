|Engine Type
|V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
|M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
|603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹3,67,45,272
|₹3,12,26,160
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,22,00,000
|₹2,60,10,000
|RTO
|₹32,74,000
|₹26,11,730
|Insurance
|₹12,70,772
|₹26,04,130
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,89,799
|₹6,71,171