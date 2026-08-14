Huracan Evo vs S-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo S-coupe Brand Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 3.22 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl 7.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 5204 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 10 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.