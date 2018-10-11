HT Auto
Datsun GO vs Datsun redi-GO

GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI0.8 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
672579.88
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0220.71
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,8404,42,667
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,7783,97,800
RTO
20,44121,412
Insurance
28,12122,955
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,7119,514
