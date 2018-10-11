Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
|0.8 L
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|672
|579.88
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|104 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.02
|20.71
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|67 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹4,51,840
|₹4,42,667
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,02,778
|₹3,97,800
|RTO
|₹20,441
|₹21,412
|Insurance
|₹28,121
|₹22,955
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹9,711
|₹9,514