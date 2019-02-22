HT Auto
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km1112
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06039,73,235
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00033,81,600
RTO
16,0004,31,930
Insurance
1,39,5601,24,206
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00984,648
