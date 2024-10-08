hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carse6 vs Endeavour

BYD e6 vs Ford Endeavour

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Ford Endeavour, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Endeavour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Endeavour
BrandBYDFord
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 32.75 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

BYD e6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km1112
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
McPhersonIndependent Coil Spring with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkCoil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll Bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres6.1
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17265 / 60 R18
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17265 / 60 R18
Width
1810 mm1869
Length
4695 mm4903
Height
1670 mm1837
Wheelbase
2800 mm2850
Ground Clearance
170 mm225
Kerb Weight
1930 kg2310
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
580 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way6 Way
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Beige
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06039,73,235
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00033,81,600
RTO
16,0004,31,930
Insurance
1,39,5601,24,206
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00984,648

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Here's what it gets over the e6 MPV
8 Oct 2024
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric car manufacturer.
BYD eMax 7 launched in India as long-awaited successor to e6 MPV. Which variant offers what feature
9 Oct 2024
A Ford Endeavour SUV driven by tourists from Telangana fell into a ditch while following Google Maps instruction in Kerala. (Image courtesy: X/@sudhakarudumula)
Tourists drive Ford Endeavour SUV into canal after Google Maps misguides
28 May 2024
Ford Everest SUV, which is essentially the global version of the carmaker's Endeavour model, was recently spotted in Chennai triggering speculation on the return of the US-based auto giant to India.
Endeavour to Everest: What changes does the India-bound Ford SUV get
12 Mar 2024
Nearly two years since Nissan Motor showcased the new X-Trail SUV, the carmaker is all set to drive in the model in a new avatar in India in July. The SUV will look to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, the key challenger to the segment-leader Toyota Fortuner.
Can Nissan X-Trail fill the void left in large SUV space by Ford Endeavour and challenge Toyota Fortuner?
12 Jul 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets
31 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
12 Mar 2024
Chinese EV giant BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric motor and the engine combine to offer a staggering 1.092 km of range.
BYD debuts Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV with nearly 1,100-km range, may be considered for India
18 Jan 2025
Ford Motor has introduced a new variant of the Mustang sedan called the Dark Horse. It will replace the GT and GT Convertible as the flagship offering from the Mustang family.
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
15 Sept 2022
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
18 Dec 2021
BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The top-end version comes with all-wheel drive setup and an output of 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm peak torque.
BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers