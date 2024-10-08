e6 vs Endeavour Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Endeavour Brand BYD Ford Price ₹ 29.15 Lakh ₹ 32.75 Lakhs Range 415 km/charge - Mileage - 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl Battery Capacity 71.7 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1996 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Ford Endeavour, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.