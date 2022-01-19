Saved Articles

BMW x3-m vs BMW X4

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW x3-m and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

x3-m
BMW x3-m
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl10.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4B48 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00096,20,000
RTO
10,05,33010,16,000
Insurance
3,52,0004,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,37,269

