Citroen C3x Car Discount Offers in Meerut
Citroen C3x
On Citroen C3 X :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹65,000* + Down P…
Available in Meerut
Applicable on Shine 1.2 Petrol & 3 more..
Shine 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.63 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
₹ 7.78 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo AT
₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Expired
Locate Citroen Dealers in Meerut
No Citroen Dealers Found in Meerut
