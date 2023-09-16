Home > New Cars > Car Offers > BMW Car > Car Offers in Kolkata

BMW Car Discount Offers in Kolkata

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
On Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe :-Pay Just Rs. 49,999 Month And N…
Applicable on 220i M Sport
220i M Sport
₹ 41.5 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
On Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine :-Pay Just Rs. 59,999 Month A…
Applicable on 330Li M Sport
330Li M Sport
₹ 57.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 5 Series
On Bmw 5 Series :-Pay Just Rs. 74,999 Month And Nothing Else…
Applicable on 520d Luxury Line
520d Luxury Line
₹ 65 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 6 Series Gt
On Bmw 6 Series :-Pay Just Rs. 74,999 Month And Nothing Else…
Applicable on 630i M Sport
630i M Sport
₹ 67.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW Ix
On Bmw iX :-Pay Just Rs. 99,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on xDrive 40
xDrive 40
₹ 1.16 Cr
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW X1
On Bmw X1 :-Pay Just Rs. 49,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on sDrive18i xLine
sDrive18i xLine
₹ 45.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW X3
On Bmw X3 :-Pay Just Rs. 79,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on xDrive 20d Luxury Line
xDrive 20d Luxury Line
₹ 61.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
Locate Bmw Dealers in Kolkata

Osl Prestige

mapicon
The Silver Arcade 5 Jbs Halden Avenue, Kolkata,, Kolkata, West Bengal 700015
phoneicon
+91 - 8584852183

