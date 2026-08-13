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Vida Bike Discount Offers in Delhi

Vida Vx2
Bring Home Vida VX2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹9,500 on…
+2 offers available
Applicable on Go 3.4 kWh
Go 3.4 kWh
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Expired
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Vida V2
Bring Home Vida V2 : Get a cash discount of up to ₹8,500 on …
Applicable on Plus & 1 more..
Plus
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Pro
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

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Singla Agencies - Pehladpur, Pul Pehlad Pur

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Rza-1, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Pul Pehlad Pur,, Delhi 110044, delhi, Delhi 110044
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+91 - 9582700127
   

Sapphire Bikes - Lajpat Nagar, Lajpat Nagar

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L-104/105, Ground Floor,, Delhi 110024, delhi, Delhi 110024
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+91 - 9311032777
   

Singla Auto Need - Pandav Nagar, Block D

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E1/4, Pandav Nagar, Near Mother Dairy Plant, East, Delhi 110092, delhi, Delhi 110092
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+91 - 9289090883

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