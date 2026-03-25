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KTM 160 Duke Bike Discount Offers in Goa
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We have Offers available on following models in Goa
Yamaha R15 V4
Bring Home Yamaha R15 V4 : Save up to Rs. 5,000 before the p…
Available in Goa
Applicable on Metallic Red & 5 more..
Metallic Red
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Intensity White Without Quickshifter
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Metallic Black
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Intensity White With Quickshifter
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Expired
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