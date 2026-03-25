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Honda Cb125 Hornet Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Honda Cb125 Hornet
Bring Home Honda CB125 Hornet : Low ROI Starting from 6.99%*…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Expired
Aditya Honda - Vellayil, Vellayil
Diamond Plaza Building, Kannur Road,Nadakkavu,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673011
Aditya Honda - Kallai, Kallai
20/312, 313,N.C. Building,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673003
Aditya Honda, Agastiamuzhi
1/654 Lto R, Aminas Arcade,Augustimuzhi Junction,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673602
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