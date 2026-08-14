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TVS Star City Plus Bike Discount Offers in Shimla

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We have Offers available on following models in Himachal Pradesh

Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Get Roadside Assistance Fre…
Available in Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh)
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

Hero Super Splendor Xtec
Bring Home Hero Super Splendor Xtech : Get Roadside Assistan…
Available in Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh)
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 84,448
Disc
₹ 88,044
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

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Locate Tvs Dealers in Shimla

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Jalta Automobile, Rohru

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Near Maruti goyal motors, Shimla, shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171207
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+91 - 7018281715
   

Lovnesh Motors, Kachi Ghatti

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Sharma Building, National Highway 22,Tara Devi,Near Mehru Sweets,Shimla, shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171004
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+91 - 8101766663
 
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