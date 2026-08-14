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TVS Star City Plus Bike Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Himachal Pradesh
Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Get Roadside Assistance Fre…
Available in Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh)
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Expiring on 01 Sep
Hero Super Splendor Xtec
Bring Home Hero Super Splendor Xtech : Get Roadside Assistan…
Available in Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh)
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 84,448
Disc
₹ 88,044
Expiring on 01 Sep
Jalta Automobile, Rohru
Near Maruti goyal motors, Shimla, shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171207
Lovnesh Motors, Kachi Ghatti
Sharma Building, National Highway 22,Tara Devi,Near Mehru Sweets,Shimla, shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171004View More