Ola to TVS iQube: Biggest discounts for EV buyers during festive season

Electric scooters have been gaining a larger presence in the Indian two-wheeler market in recent years. The growth in this sector has been primarily driven by electric scooters. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the considerably lower cost of ownership of electric vehicles compared to their petrol counterparts, soaring petrol prices, the availability of government incentives, and a seamless ownership experience. As the festive season approaches, a significant increase in demand and sales for electric two-wheelers is anticipated. Here are the most popular electric scooters that are currently on discounts

2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 electric scooters can be purchased online as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival promotion. The Bajaj Chetak 3201 features a retro design and offers a maximum range of 123 kilometers on a single charge, with a top speed of 63 km/h. It is priced at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 3 kW motor and a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The Bajaj Chetak 2903 serves as the more affordable option among electric scooters.

TVS iQube ST was recently launched in the Indian market but it does not get any discounts.

The TVS iQube e-scooter is currently available with a cashback incentive of ₹17,300, resulting in an effective ex-showroom price of ₹89,999 for the 2.2 kWh variant. Meanwhile, the 3.4 kWh variant benefits from a cashback of ₹10,000, lowering its price to ₹1.27 lakh. It is important to note that all prices are ex-showroom in Bengaluru. Although the TVS iQube 3.4 kWh variant does not qualify for a cashback offer, it does come with a complimentary extended warranty, which covers a period of five years or 70,000 km, valued at ₹5,999.

Ola S1 electric scooters

All Ola S1 range of electric scooters have the same design language.

The company announced that the Ola S1X, which has a starting price of ₹84,999, ex-showroom, is now available with a substantial discount of ₹35,000. Consequently, the revised price of the Ola S1X is ₹49,999, ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is valid only while supplies last.

Furthermore, other models within the Ola S1 range are also being offered with discounts of ₹10,000, in addition to extra benefits totaling ₹21,000. These additional benefits comprise an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, over 140 MoveOS features valued at ₹6,000, an eight-year battery warranty worth ₹7,000, and hypercharging credit amounting to ₹3,000.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: