HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ola To Tvs Iqube: Biggest Discounts For Ev Buyers During Festive Season

Ola to TVS iQube: Biggest discounts for EV buyers during festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 11:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here are the dicounts that Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company are offering on their electric scooters.
TVS iQube is currently available with discounts worth up to ₹20,000.
TVS iQube is currently available with discounts worth up to ₹20,000.

Electric scooters have been gaining a larger presence in the Indian two-wheeler market in recent years. The growth in this sector has been primarily driven by electric scooters. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the considerably lower cost of ownership of electric vehicles compared to their petrol counterparts, soaring petrol prices, the availability of government incentives, and a seamless ownership experience. As the festive season approaches, a significant increase in demand and sales for electric two-wheelers is anticipated. Here are the most popular electric scooters that are currently on discounts

Bajaj Chetak

2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 electric scooters can be purchased online as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival promotion. The Bajaj Chetak 3201 features a retro design and offers a maximum range of 123 kilometers on a single charge, with a top speed of 63 km/h. It is priced at 95,998 (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 3 kW motor and a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The Bajaj Chetak 2903 serves as the more affordable option among electric scooters.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon101 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
Book a Visit
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹89,999
Compare
Book a Visit
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Cruiser
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

TVS iQube

TVS iQube ST was recently launched in the Indian market but it does not get any discounts.
TVS iQube ST was recently launched in the Indian market but it does not get any discounts.

The TVS iQube e-scooter is currently available with a cashback incentive of 17,300, resulting in an effective ex-showroom price of 89,999 for the 2.2 kWh variant. Meanwhile, the 3.4 kWh variant benefits from a cashback of 10,000, lowering its price to 1.27 lakh. It is important to note that all prices are ex-showroom in Bengaluru. Although the TVS iQube 3.4 kWh variant does not qualify for a cashback offer, it does come with a complimentary extended warranty, which covers a period of five years or 70,000 km, valued at 5,999.

Ola S1 electric scooters

Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
All Ola S1 range of electric scooters have the same design language.
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
All Ola S1 range of electric scooters have the same design language.

The company announced that the Ola S1X, which has a starting price of 84,999, ex-showroom, is now available with a substantial discount of 35,000. Consequently, the revised price of the Ola S1X is 49,999, ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is valid only while supplies last.

Furthermore, other models within the Ola S1 range are also being offered with discounts of 10,000, in addition to extra benefits totaling 21,000. These additional benefits comprise an exchange bonus of up to 5,000, over 140 MoveOS features valued at 6,000, an eight-year battery warranty worth 7,000, and hypercharging credit amounting to 3,000.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company iQube electric scooters electric vehicles EV Ola Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro Bajaj Bajaj Auto Chetak

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.