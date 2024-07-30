Ola Electric bike to BSA Gold Star: Upcoming two-wheeler launches in August 2024

HT Auto
  • Here are the two-wheeler launches you can expect in August 2024.
Upcoming Two-Wheelers August 2024
The month of August marks the arrival of the festive season and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up to bring several new offerings to the market next month. While several existing motorcycles are expected to get updates, there will be plenty of all-new launches as well, marking the start of a very exciting festive period. Here are the two-wheeler launches you can expect in August 2024.

Updated Yezdi Adventure

Jawa-Yezdi is all set to kick off August with the updated Yezdi Adventure motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 rival is expected to get a bunch of changes over the current model. The latest teaser promises new colours and graphics including a new dual-tone paint scheme. The bike is expected to get mechanical changes as well including the reworked 334 cc motor that should offer better performance, NVH levels and overall improved refinement. Expect to see changes to the suspension, exhaust and feature list. More details will be available in the first week of August.

Also Read : Ola Electric motorbike will be launched by next year, confirms CEO.

Royal Enfield Classic 350
The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain the 349 cc single-cylinder motor with other hardware components (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain the 349 cc single-cylinder motor with other hardware components (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield is expected to bring subtle changes to the Classic 350 right in time for the festive season. The updates will most likely be visual including new paint schemes and possibly the addition of a LED headlamp, like the newer RE motorcycles. The engine specifications and other hardware are likely to remain unchanged on the motorcycle. Expect the Royal Enfield Classic 350 to arrive in the first of next month.

Ola Electric Bike Teaser
The maiden Ola Electric bike is expected to be a commuter offering (X/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric Bike Teaser
The maiden Ola Electric bike is expected to be a commuter offering (X/Bhavish Aggarwal)

Ola Electric Bike

Ola Electric previewed its electric motorcycles last year and the company is expected to showcase its maiden electric bike in the production guise next month. The company teased its first electric commuter motorcycle recently and revealed the model on August 15, 2024, keeping up with its tradition of showcasing new models on Independence Day for the last three years. That said, the launch is only expected to take place sometime next year.

Also Read : BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details

BSA Gold Star Shadow Black
The BSA Gold Star draws power from the big single-cylinder 652 cc liquid-cooled motor tuned for 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm
BSA Gold Star Shadow Black
The BSA Gold Star draws power from the big single-cylinder 652 cc liquid-cooled motor tuned for 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm

BSA Gold Star 650

Classic Legends, part of the Mahindra Group, is slated to launch the BSA brand in India next month. The iconic British brand is already available in the UK and Europe, and its arrival in India will also mark the launch of the Gold Star retro motorcycle. The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder engine with 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm. The long-stroke motor will be one of the largest capacity single-cylinder engines to be sold in India. The bike borrows its styling from the original BSA bikes with the tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat and curved fenders. The Gold Star will take on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the segment.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Triumph Daytona 660
The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm
Triumph Daytona 660
The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm

Triumph Daytona 660

A long-awaited offering, Triumph Motorcycles is expected to finally bring the new Daytona 660 full-faired middleweight bike to India next month. Bookings for the bike opened in early July for a token of 25,000 while the launch could take place sometime next month. The Daytona 660 uses a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm. The bike gets twin LED headlamps, split seats, an underbody exhaust, and multiple riding modes. The bike will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 in the segment.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 15:18 PM IST
First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 15:18 PM IST

