Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle

Enthralled by motorcycles but don’t know where to begin? Motorcycling is a wonderful experience but preparing for it will keep you and other road users safe and entertained for a long time. Getting the basics right is fundamental to riding a motorcycle because these skills remain constant irrespective of the bike you choose. What are the five crucial tips to master your motorcycle? Read on to find out.

You are sharing the public roads with other users, the earlier you get that the more responsible you will be behind the handlebar

1. Follow the rules of the road

Before you get on the saddle between the two wheels, it is important to stay informed and updated about the road and traffic rules. When riding on public roads, you are not only endangering yourself but others as well, should something go wrong. It’s necessary that following traffic rules on public roads is the primary thing you learn before grabbing the keys to a motorcycle.

Also Read : Do you ride a bike? Five things you are probably doing that's illegal

Invest in riding gerar that meets the minimum safety criteria to keep you protected. A good motorcyclist will always be geared up

2. Invest in riding gear

Experienced motorcycle riders also fall under unprecedented conditions, such is the motorcycle way of life. So, if you are learning how to ride a bike, you are more susceptible to injuries. That’s why invest in good riding gear that keeps you protected all the time. A good helmet, gloves, and a jacket should be part of your ensemble at the start. Experience riders follow ATGATT - All The Gear All The Time - and the earlier you adopt this philosophy the longer you will ride injury-free.

The further you look, the better you will be at navigating unprecedented issues, in life and on a motorcycle (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

3. Look where you want to go, look far

This is the most valuable piece of advice that you can get on a motorcycle and in life. The further you look, the more prepared you will be to tackle uncertainties. This could range from a pothole to an unruly driver. Looking further and keeping your peripheral vision clear will only help you become hyper-aware of your surroundings. That’s a necessity once you figure out how susceptible you are on the road against big cars and trucks.

Keeping a cool helmet under the helmet helps you think better and respond to uncertainties with better preparation

4. Stay calm

Riding a bike can be intimidating at the start but remember nothing ever comes good from letting anxiety and panic get the better of you. The more calm you are, the better you will be at responding to situations. It will also help modulate brakes better and you can look for an exit much more easily against jumping on the brakes that would do more harm than good.

Also Read : World Motorcycling Day: Stories of 3 inspiring Indian riders

Practice makes you perfect and riding a motorcycle or driving a car will only hone your skill further. That's the only way you will get better at it (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

5. Practice, Practice, Practice

Nothing makes you better at something than practice itself. Irrespective of the motorcycle you ride and how long you’ve been riding, doing it regularly and following the right way to do it will only make you better. It also has to do with muscle memory, which makes the entire process unforgettable and can be even life-saving in certain situations. The open roads can regularly test your riding skills and that’s the best way to learn and improve once your basics are in place. So go out there and ride as often as possible to make the most out of your riding skills and motorcycle.

First Published Date: