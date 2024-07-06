HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw R 1300 Gs Adventure Unveiled Globally, Gets New Automatic Transmission

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled globally, gets new automatic transmission

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BMW R 1300 GS Adventure now gets more standard equipment when compared to the previous model.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in the global market. It is based on the R 1300 GS which recently launched in the Indian market. As of now, we do not have an India launch date for the R 1300 GS Adventure but it can be expected that the motorcycle would land on our Indian shores by the end of this year.

When compared, the new R 1300 GS Adventure packs in more standard equipment than the previous model. It now comes with heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine drag torque control. Moreover, there is also the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw R 1300 Gs (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1300 GS
Engine Icon1300 cc Mileage Icon21 kmpl
₹ 20.95 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Tuareg 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuareg 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon19.2 kmpl
₹ 18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Engine Icon1254.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.20 - 22.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 GS
Engine Icon1254.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 20.45 - 21.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 850 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24 kmpl
₹ 13.75 - 15.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Specs

Powering the R 1300 GS Adventure is the same boxer engine that is doing duty on the R 1300 GS. The engine produces 143 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is also a new Automated Shift Assistant which is an automatic gearbox available.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS.

The fuel tank capacity has been increased when compared to the R 1300 GS. It now has a capacity of 30 litres. Customers can also get a 12-litre tank bag with a waterproof inner bag. There are four riding modes, Matrix headlamp, hand protectors with integrated turn indicators and dynamic traction control.

BMW offers Engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Hill Start Control (HSC), Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, a smartphone charging compartment with an integrated USB socket and a 12 V on-board power socket.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: ADAS

The R 1300 GS Adventure also gets ADAS with Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) for safe and convenient motorcycling as optional equipment.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: boxer Adventure R 1300 GS BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS R 1300 GS Adventure ADV Adventure Tourers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.