2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked ahead of launch

Royal Enfield is currently working on launching a slew of motorcycles. Two of the most anticipated launches from the brand are the new Classic 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. Now, the Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked online and that too without any camouflage. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA.

The brand has already filed a design patent and nameplate patent for the Interceptor Bear 650 in India. There is a possibility that the motorcycle will be launched later at Motoverse this year.

The chassis is mostly shared with the Interceptor 650. The rear of the motorcycle will feature different springs that provide increased travel, complemented by upside-down forks at the front. There is a potential for Royal Enfield to collaborate with Showa for the precise tuning of the suspension system. As a scrambler, this motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tires.

The LED headlamp is sourced from other 650 cc models, although it does not deliver optimal illumination during nighttime. The turn indicators are also LED and share a design similar to that of the Himalayan 450. Notably, the Bear 650 is equipped with a circular LED tail lamp, in contrast to the Himalayan 450, which has its tail lamp integrated into the turn indicators. The bodywork is designed to be minimalistic, featuring a new side panel.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 specs

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be equipped with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates approximately 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed transmission. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield may utilize a different sprocket size for the Bear 650. Additionally, a new single-sided exhaust system may reduce some of the road presence typically associated with dual exhausts; however, the single-sided design is expected to be considerably lighter. Currently, the dual exhausts have a weight nearing 10 kg.

