HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 13:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will share few of its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles in the portfolio of the company. (Facebook/Alza Guild)
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles in the portfolio of the company.

Royal Enfield is currently working on launching a slew of motorcycles. Two of the most anticipated launches from the brand are the new Classic 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. Now, the Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked online and that too without any camouflage. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA.

The brand has already filed a design patent and nameplate patent for the Interceptor Bear 650 in India. There is a possibility that the motorcycle will be launched later at Motoverse this year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Compare
Keeway K-light 250v (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K-Light 250V
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Qj Motor Srv 300 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRV 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bsa Gold Star 650 (HT Auto photo)
BSA Gold Star 650
Engine Icon652 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The chassis is mostly shared with the Interceptor 650. The rear of the motorcycle will feature different springs that provide increased travel, complemented by upside-down forks at the front. There is a potential for Royal Enfield to collaborate with Showa for the precise tuning of the suspension system. As a scrambler, this motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tires.

The LED headlamp is sourced from other 650 cc models, although it does not deliver optimal illumination during nighttime. The turn indicators are also LED and share a design similar to that of the Himalayan 450. Notably, the Bear 650 is equipped with a circular LED tail lamp, in contrast to the Himalayan 450, which has its tail lamp integrated into the turn indicators. The bodywork is designed to be minimalistic, featuring a new side panel.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Himalayan finally gets tubeless spoked wheels. Check out the price)

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 specs

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be equipped with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates approximately 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed transmission. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield may utilize a different sprocket size for the Bear 650. Additionally, a new single-sided exhaust system may reduce some of the road presence typically associated with dual exhausts; however, the single-sided design is expected to be considerably lighter. Currently, the dual exhausts have a weight nearing 10 kg.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 13:21 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Interceptor Bear 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.