2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched tomorrow: Price Expectation

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2024, 14:11 PM
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrives with subtle changes including new colours, and more features while retaining the same design and mechanicals
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrives with subtle changes including new colours, and more features while retaining the same design and mechanicals

Royal Enfield unveiled the 2024 Classic 350 earlier this month bringing subtle upgrades to the modern-classic motorcycle. While we’ve seen the bike and told you all about the changes, the only missing piece of the puzzle is the price of the updated motorcycle. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is about a day away from the launch scheduled on September 1, 2024, and we will finally know the prices of the new range.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New Colour Options

The 2024 RE Classic 350 has received subtle upgrades with the latest iteration bringing seven new colourways to the modern-classic offering. This includes the new Emerald Green, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth Black. The new colours will be available across five trims - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. The Redditch colours will continue to be on offer as well.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed: What all is new?.)

Watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: See what has changed

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Feature Upgrades

With no design changes, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 holds on to its timeless appeal with the new colour options. That said, there are new thoughtful feature additions including the LED headlamp and pilot lamp. The top variants also get LED turn indicators which are otherwise halogen on the lower trims. The Signal and Emerald variants get adjustable levers as standard, which can be an accessory on the other trims. The instrument console now features the gear position indicator on the MID screen along with other information. There’s also a Type-C USB charging port tucked under the handlebar.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine Specifications

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets no mechanical changes. Power continues to come from the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine tuned for 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets a dual-cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a disc and drum brake setup on lower variants with single-channel ABS, while the top variants get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in seven new colour options
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in seven new colour options

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price Expectation

The new Classic 350 is likely to be priced at a marginal premium over the current model. Expect prices to start from 1.95 lakh onwards, going up to 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The current range is priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The segment bestseller will take on a host of offerings including the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Harley-Davidson X440, and Jawa 350. It will soon compete against the upcoming new Jawa 42.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2024, 14:11 PM IST
