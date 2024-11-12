HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000

12 Nov 2024
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering cashback, exchange, and extended warranty on its motorcycles.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
The highlight of the Gixxer SF 250 gets a cashback of up to ₹20,000.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled promotional offers on its motorcycles. The company is providing cashback, exchange incentives, and extended warranty options for its Gixxer and Gixxer SF models, along with the V-Strom SX. For comprehensive details regarding these offers, it is advisable to contact the nearest dealerships as they would have the full details. It is important to note that these offers are applicable for a limited time only.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is currently available with an exchange incentive of up to 10,000, along with a cashback offer of 6,000. This promotion is also extended to the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models. Additionally, the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 are eligible for a cashback of up to 20,000. All motorcycles come with an extended warranty of 10 years, no hypothecation, and financing options of up to 100 percent.

(Read more: Suzuki Hayabusa recalled in India for front brake issues, 1,056 units affected)

Suzuki GSX-8R introduced in India

Suzuki has launched the GSX-8R in the Indian market, priced at 9.25 lakh ex-showroom. This model is the third motorcycle to utilize the 800 cc platform, following the GSX-8S and the V-Strom 800. Among these, only the V-Strom 800 is currently available for sale in India. The Suzuki GSX-8R will face competition from the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660, and Triumph Daytona 660.

The motorcycle is powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine featuring a 270-degree crank. It is engineered to deliver 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and includes a bi-directional quickshifter.

Regarding electronic features, the GSX-8R is well-equipped, offering a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, multiple riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist. The suspension system comprises upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both provided by Showa. For braking performance, the motorcycle is fitted with dual 310 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2024
