MG ZS EV, Comet EV help the brand to post single-digit growth in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM
MG Comet EV Fast Charging
MG Comet EV Fast Charging
JSW MG Motor has claimed that more than 35 per cent of its total retail sales in India in August 2024 was driven by the electric vehicles.

JSW MG Motor on Sunday has announced that it registered retail sales of 4,571 units in August this year, recording a nine per cent year-on-year growth last month, over the same month a year ago. What's most interesting is that the automaker has claimed that more than 35 per cent of its total sales in August this year in Indian market was driven by the electric vehicles, including he MG ZS EV and Comet EV.

JSW MG Motor currently sells a host of utility vehicles in the Indian market, which include the Hector, Henctor Plus, Astor, Gloster etc. Besides that, the MG ZS EV is sold as the brand's flagship electric car, while Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in the country. MG has claimed that its revised strategy which includes customisation programmes for the Comet EV has helped in boosting the sales numbers. Around half a year ago, MG was selling about 400 units of the Comet EV per month, while the number has shot up to 900 units per month with the revised product strategy.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

MG preparing for Windsor EV launch

The car manufacturer is currently gearing up to launch its next electric car MG Windsor, which is basically a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV, showcased to the world few months back at the Indonesia Auto Show. The upcoming MG Windsor EV will be launched in India with a host of features and it will be positioned between the ZS EV and Comet EV.

Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as BYD e6, which is also ready to receive a facelift soon. The MG Windsor EV is slated to launch on September 11 and it comes promising a wide range of features onboard. Expect it to be priced around 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM IST
