Kanwar Yatra: Traffic on this highway linking Delhi and Meerut completely shut

Uttar Pradesh Police has shut down one of the key highways connecting Delhi with Dehradin, capital of Uttarakhand, from today (July 29) to allow smooth procession of Kanwar pilgrims heading to Haridwar. The UP Police has issued traffic advisory that the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, also known as NH-58, will remain shut for all kind of vehicles till August 2 when the Kanwar Yatra ends. The decision comes amid cases of violence triggered by vehicles reportedly hitting Kanwar pilgrims.

Delhi-Dehradun Highway, also known as NH-58, has been completely shut for traffic from July 29.Delhi-Meerut Expressway, or NE3, also witnessed traffic

According to UP Police, the Delhi-Dehradun Highway will remain out of bounds for vehicles to allow Kanwar pilgrims to walk on their annual pilgrimage. The police said that both sides of the road will remain shut for the next four days. It said that all vehicles plying on the NH-58 will have to adhere to alternative routes suggested by the police.

Traffic restrictions are also in place in areas like Meerut and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for the next four days. Ghaziabad Police has issued traffic advisory for commuters during this period. The police will prevent entry of vehicle from Kadrabad village of Modinagar to every entry point of Ghaziabad district to Meerut road trisection, Mohan nagar, Loni road, Link road, UP-Delhi border up to Dilshad garden. Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway is likely to remain unaffected.

Stricter traffic restrictions follow incidents of vehicles vandalised by Kanwar pilgrims after reported accidents over the last few days. On Saturday, a vehicle allegedly hit Kanwariyas in Muradnagar which resulted in road blockage on Delhi-Meerut Expressway and protests by the pilgrims causing traffic jam. The police has undertaken extensive plans to prevent such incidents. The latest restriction on using Delhi-Dehradun Highway is part of that decision. The Ghaziabad Police has also put in place plans to keep extra vigil during these four days.

The Kanwar pilgrimage started on July 22. According to authorities, more than one crore Kanwar pilgrims visited Haridwar this year to collect holy water from River Ganges. The pilgrims are on their way back using various highways connecting Haridwar to their home towns.

