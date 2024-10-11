Auto recap, Oct 10: Ola Electric offers discounts, Hyundai to launch 4 EVs

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, October 10.

2025 Yamaha R3 breaks cover

The 2025 Yamaha R3 features new bodywork, LED lights, and an updated instrument console with Bluetooth. Power remains from a 321 cc engine with 41.4 bhp, maintaining performance and refinement. It might come to the Indian market in the future as a CBU and will compete against the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310.

(Read more: 2025 Yamaha R3 breaks cover globally with cosmetic upgrades, new features)

Ola S1 electric scooters get discounts

The company offers discounts on S1 X and S1 Pro scooters during the 'BOSS 72-hour Rush' sale from October 10-12, 2024, with prices starting as low as ₹49,999 and additional financing offers. Customers can purchase the Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant for as low as ₹49,999 (ex-showroom), while the Ola S1 Pro gets discounts of up to ₹25,000 and a flat ₹5,000 exchange bonus.

(Read more: Ola S1 electric scooters get discounts up to ₹25,000 under 3-day offer rush)

Government orders audit at Ola's service centres

India's heavy industries ministry is auditing Ola Electric's service centres amid rising consumer complaints. The e-scooter maker faces scrutiny after 10,000 complaints regarding after-sales service, leading to a 40% drop in shares. The audit will determine Ola's eligibility for government incentives.

(Read more: Govt orders audit of Ola's service centres after 10,000 consumer complaints)

Hyundai to launch 4 electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor India Limited plans to expand its electric vehicle lineup, launching the Creta EV this fiscal year and three more models in the coming years. As of now, it is not confirmed which electric vehicles will the company bring but it can be expected that there will be an affordable one and a premium model. The company aims to build a localized supply chain and enhance EV charging infrastructure to boost adoption.

(Read more: After Creta EV, Hyundai to launch 3 more electric vehicles)

New-gen Volkswagen Tiguan unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2025 Tayron SUV, a global model that previews the next-gen Tiguan for India and the US. Positioned as Volkswagen's second-largest SUV in Europe, it includes luxurious interior options and robust towing capacity.

(Read more: Next-gen VW Tiguan unveiled as the Tayron. This is what we may get)

