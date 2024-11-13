Auto recap, Nov 12: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E launched, Ather rolls out service offers and more

The automotive industry functions at a rapid pace, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, November 12.

Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased

Hero MotoCorp presented the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure Concepts at EICMA 2024, introducing a rugged element to the premium scooter segment. The latest iterations of the Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 Adventure concepts expand upon the models initially revealed at EICMA the previous year. These new versions draw inspiration from the Hero MotoSports Team Rally motorcycles and feature enhancements tailored for off-road performance, encompassing both the bodywork and the equipment.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero HF 100 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹59,018 Compare Kawasaki W175 177.0 cc 177.0 cc 45.0 kmpl 45.0 kmpl ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy Rizta 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 160 km 160 km ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero HF Deluxe 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹59,998 Compare View Offers Honda Shine 100 98.98 cc 98.98 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹64,900 Compare TVS Sport 109.7 cc 109.7 cc 70.0 kmpl 70.0 kmpl ₹59,881 Compare View Offers

(Read more: Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased at EICMA 2024)

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance has been introduced in India with a starting price of ₹1.96 crore, ex-showroom. This marks the 14th and final launch of the year for the luxury automobile manufacturer in the Indian market. According to Mercedes, the AMG C 63 S E Performance is equipped with the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world, drawing inspiration from the company's Formula 1 vehicle.

(Read more: Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts in India at ₹1.95 crore. Check details)

Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing tourer within the country. The manufacturer indicated that the recall is due to a problem concerning the drive gear fastening bolt in specific engine models. While the company has not disclosed the exact number of units impacted, it has specified that the recall pertains to Honda Gold Wings produced from March 2018 to May 2021.

(Read more: Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India. Here’s why)

Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta

Ather Energy is reintroducing its Service Carnival for its electric scooter lineup, which includes the 450S, 450X, and Rizta models. This initiative aims to provide a variety of discounts to customers, promoting regular maintenance and ensuring the overall well-being of their vehicles. The new service campaign commenced on November 11 and will continue until November 17, 2024.

(Read more: Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign)

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts

Kawasaki has unveiled promotional discounts on its Ninja 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300 motorcycle models. The Ninja 300 is available with a reduction of ₹15,000, while the Ninja 500 sees a price decrease of ₹10,000. The most substantial discount is offered on the Ninja 650, amounting to ₹35,000. These promotions are applicable until September 30th only.

(Read more: Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto ₹35,000)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: