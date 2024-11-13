HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Nov 12: Mercedes Amg C 63 S E Launched, Ather Rolls Out Service Offers And More

Auto recap, Nov 12: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E launched, Ather rolls out service offers and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2024, 06:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division

The automotive industry functions at a rapid pace, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, November 12.

Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased

Hero MotoCorp presented the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure Concepts at EICMA 2024, introducing a rugged element to the premium scooter segment. The latest iterations of the Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 Adventure concepts expand upon the models initially revealed at EICMA the previous year. These new versions draw inspiration from the Hero MotoSports Team Rally motorcycles and feature enhancements tailored for off-road performance, encompassing both the bodywork and the equipment.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Hf 100 (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,018
Compare
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  W175
Engine Icon177.0 cc Mileage Icon45.0 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,998
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹64,900
Compare
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers

(Read more: Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased at EICMA 2024)

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance has been introduced in India with a starting price of 1.96 crore, ex-showroom. This marks the 14th and final launch of the year for the luxury automobile manufacturer in the Indian market. According to Mercedes, the AMG C 63 S E Performance is equipped with the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world, drawing inspiration from the company's Formula 1 vehicle.

(Read more: Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts in India at 1.95 crore. Check details)

Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing tourer within the country. The manufacturer indicated that the recall is due to a problem concerning the drive gear fastening bolt in specific engine models. While the company has not disclosed the exact number of units impacted, it has specified that the recall pertains to Honda Gold Wings produced from March 2018 to May 2021.

(Read more: Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India. Here’s why)

Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta

Ather Energy is reintroducing its Service Carnival for its electric scooter lineup, which includes the 450S, 450X, and Rizta models. This initiative aims to provide a variety of discounts to customers, promoting regular maintenance and ensuring the overall well-being of their vehicles. The new service campaign commenced on November 11 and will continue until November 17, 2024.

(Read more: Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign)

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts

Kawasaki has unveiled promotional discounts on its Ninja 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300 motorcycle models. The Ninja 300 is available with a reduction of 15,000, while the Ninja 500 sees a price decrease of 10,000. The most substantial discount is offered on the Ninja 650, amounting to 35,000. These promotions are applicable until September 30th only.

(Read more: Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 35,000)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2024, 06:37 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Ninja 300 Ninja 650 Ather Rizta Ather 450X Ather 450S Ather Energy electric scooter Ather Honda Gold Wing Honda CL1800 Gold Wing Honda Gold Wing tourer Honda Gold Wing Honda Two Wheelers India Honda Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI mercedes benz amg mercedes amg Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance C 63 S E Performance Hero MotoCorp EICMA Hero MotoCorp EICMA Hero Hero Xoom 125 Hero Xoom 160 Hero Xoom

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.