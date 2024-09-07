HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Cuts 2026 Ev Production Plans By Third Amid Slowing Sales

Toyota cuts 2026 EV production plans by third amid slowing sales

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota has cut its electric vehicle production target for 2026 by a third, now planning 1 million EVs instead of 1.5 million. Despite this, the automa
...
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation's bZ models are pictured after a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation's bZ models are pictured after a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Japan's Toyota Motor has slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest automaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.

The world's biggest automaker now plans to build 1 million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5 million, it said.

Also Read : Tata's electric cars see a drop in claimed range because of this reason.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine Icon2393 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 19.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Toyota said in a statement there was no change to its intention to produce 1.5 million EVs per year by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030. It said, however, that the figures were not targets but benchmarks for shareholders.

Producing even 1 million electric vehicles per year, however, represents an ambitious undertaking for Toyota, which has put far more effort into developing hybrids and sold only about 104,000 EVs last year. EVs currently account for about one per cent of its global sales.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Earlier this week, Swedish automaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030, saying it expects to still be offering some hybrid models in its lineup at that time.

In the US, Ford, General Motors and other car makers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev Toyota auto sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.