Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to be launched in India in 2025

Maserati recently launched the new-generation GranTurismo in India in two variants - Modena and Trofeo. The Italian sports car maker is all set to expand the lineup with the GranTurismo Folgore joining the lineup soon. Maserati confirmed on the sidelines of the GranTurismo’s India launch that the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore will make its way to the market as early as next year.

The top-of-the-line all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has been confirmed for India with the launch in 2025 and will pack 1,200 bhp from three

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Specifications

The new GranTurismo Folgore is the first car in Maserati’s history to adopt a 100 per cent all-electric battery-based powertrain. With learnings from Maserati’s Formula E operations, the electric sports car is underpinned by an 800-volt architecture while drawing power from three electric motors churning out 300 kW (402 bhp) each. The result is over 1,200 bhp with 750 bhp available on wheels and 1350 Nm of torque. The GranTurismo Folgore is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 325 kmph.

The 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) battery pack promises a range of 450 km (WLTP) on a single charge

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Battery & Range

The GranTurismo Folgore packs a 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) battery pack and promises a range of 450 km (WLTP) on a single charge. It can discharge 100 per cent of the power to the rear axle alone in a rear-wheel drive configuration or up to 400 bhp on a single rear wheel. The model rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, which are slightly wider than the ones available on the ICE versions.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Styling

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the reincarnation of the original GranTurismo coupe in a modern avatar. The ICE and electric versions look identical with the MC20-inspired headlamp and taillights. The trident grille with the massive Maserati logo in the centre has been carried over, while the silhouette on the sports car makes it instantly recognisable. Maserati says it has extensively used lightweight materials including aluminium and magnesium with high-performance steel to ensure a lower kerb weight.

The cabin gets three screens including a 12.2-inch digital console and dual screens on the centre console for the majority of controls

The four-seater cabin remains driver-centric and packs a 12.2-inch digital instrument console with twin screens on the centre console that take care of the rest of the functions. The interior gets a dual-tone treatment upholstered in the best of leather. There’s a new steering wheel Start/Stop and Drive Mode Control buttons built into the central section. The Folgore also gets Level 2 ADAS, a digital rear-view mirror, OTA updates, and more.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Expected Price

The upcoming Maserati GranTurismo Folgore should be priced well over ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom) when it arrives next year. The electric sports car won’t have a direct rival but it will take on the Porsche Taycan in the same space. It also competes against the Mercedes-AMG GT and Aston Martin Vantage, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche 911 and Ferrari Roma.

