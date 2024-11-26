Komaki MG PRO launched: This scooter costs just 59,999 and has a 150 km range

Komaki has introduced the MG PRO Lithium series in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹59,999 (ex-showroom). The Komaki MG PRO Lithium is the latest offering in the electric vehicle manufacturer's strategic ‘Har Ghar Komaki’ campaign. Designed to meet daily household needs, the electric scooter features a lithium-ion battery pack.

Komaki MG PRO Lithium series: Battery and range

The Komaki MG PRO Lithium series is offered in a three variants including: MG PRO Li, MG PRO V and MG PRO+. The low-speed Li variant gets a battery pack with a 1.75 kW capacity allowing for a 75 km (claimed) range, the V gets a 2.2 kW battery with a 100 km (claimed range) whereas the + variant gets a 2.7 kW battery featuring a 150 km (claimed) range. The charger can fully charge the battery within 4 to 5 hours (claimed).

The chemistry used inside the battery pack is the ferro-phosphate technology and it features over 30 sensors to detect problems early. This scooter is even equipped with an auto-repair feature that automatically addresses minor issues that may arise.

Komaki MG PRO Lithium series: Features

The electric scooter comes with a host of features including a wireless controller with advance regen, parking assist, cruise control and reverse assist. The motor is a BLDC hub-mounted unit. The scooter has the ability to update wirelessly along with a digital matrix instrument cluster. Some additional features are also available on the e-scooter including lock by remote function, a front disc brake, a repair switch, a telescopic shocker, self-diagnosis, anti-theft lock and a mobile charging slot.

Komaki MG PRO Lithium series: Warranty

The warranty on offer with the Lithium variant of the scooter comes with a 1-year warranty on the charger and a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty for the motor, battery and controller.

Komaki MG PRO Lithium series: Colors and price

The Komaki MG PRO Lithium is available in four colours: Red, Grey, Black and White. The Komaki MG PRO Lithium Li variant comes at ₹59,999 (ex-showroom),the MG PRO V costs ₹69,999 and the Komaki MG PRO Lithium + variant costs ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).

