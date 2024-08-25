Chinese cars make inroads in Latin America, overtakes US and Brazil

HT Auto
Chinese car manufacturers have seen exponential growth in Latin America, with sales reaching $8.5 billion in 2022. They now dominate 20 per cent of the region's total car sales.
...
China makes most of the cars in Chile, which is thought to have the most competitive market in the world with 80 brands from 28 countries. Chinese cars already make up almost 40% of the growing market for cars. | File photo: Workers check cars following the arrival of a Chinese ship with an import of cars, at the Port of San Antonio, Chile. (AFP)
China makes most of the cars in Chile, which is thought to have the most competitive market in the world with 80 brands from 28 countries. Chinese cars already make up almost 40% of the growing market for cars. | File photo: Workers check cars following the arrival of a Chinese ship with an import of cars, at the Port of San Antonio, Chile.

Chilean truck driver Claudio Perez was dubious about his first purchase of a Chinese-made family car two years ago. But the price and quick delivery time convinced him, and now he is a convert.

Perez, 47, is one of millions of car buyers in Latin America to have made the shift from US- and Brazilian-built cars to Chinese models in recent years.

In 2019, the Asian economic giant sold $2.2 billion worth of cars in the region. Last year, the figure reached $8.5 billion, according to the International Trade Center (ITC), a UN agency.

Also Read : China meets OEMs to discuss import tariffs on large cars ahead of EU tariff vote.

Chinese car sales represented 20 percent of the region's total in money terms -- ahead of the United States with 17 percent and Brazil with 11 percent. No other market outside Asia now has a larger share of Chinese cars, according to the ITC.

"We tend to stigmatize Chinese brands, but no... this one was super good, super good. So I don't regret buying it," Perez said of his first purchase, which he said he had expected to be "plastic-like."

And his next car will be Chinese too, he said.

Also Read : Sales slide in China, world's largest car market. Assessing factors for slump.

Chinese carmakers have redoubled their efforts in recent years to offer products at competitive prices, without compromising on quality, according to analysts. In the emerging market of electric vehicles, they have taken an even bigger slice of the Latin American market, with 51 percent of all sales. Almost all electric buses in the region are made in China.

"The growth of Chinese car manufacturers in recent years has been exponential, thanks to significant improvements in quality, technology and design," said Andres Polverigiani of Nyvus, a consultancy firm that studies vehicle competitiveness.

In the United States and Europe, both with their own automotive industries, protective import tariffs have slowed China's advance, unlike in Latin America. In Chile, with near-zero duties, Chinese models represented nearly 30 percent of car sales last year.

‘A question of survival’


An aerial view shot of the arrival of Chinese cars at the Port of San Antonio, in Chile, on August 13, 2024. (AFP)

An aerial view shot of the arrival of Chinese cars at the Port of San Antonio, in Chile, on August 13, 2024. (AFP)

In Mexico and Brazil, Latin America's biggest car producers, China is also making inroads.

Chinese giant BYD is building its largest electric car plant outside of Asia in Camacari, northeastern Brazil, with a targeted production capacity of 150,000 units every year.

In Latin America, Chinese cars, which tend to be cheaper than rivals, have enabled segments of the middle- and low-income population to buy their first vehicle, said Sebastian Herreros, an economist at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Also Read : Chinese electric car maker BYD eyes state incentives for its Mexico plant

It has also allowed the introduction of cleaner engine technologies in polluted metropolises such as Santiago, Bogota and Mexico City.

"All our countries must adopt electro-mobility quickly, it is almost a question of survival," said Herreros.

“China is an ideal partner: it has the necessary production capacity and offers competitive prices."

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
