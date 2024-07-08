Top 10 SUVs in July: Punch retains crown from Creta, XUV 3XO enters fray

As the battle of SUVs intensify across segments, smaller models are witnessing strong demand and higher sales in India. In July, the list of top 10 SUVs sold across India include at least seven models which stand less than four metres in length. Tata Punch, one of the smallest SUVs sold in India, is ruling sales charts in the segment beating some of its more fancied rivals. The entry of Mahindra's latest SUV XUV 3XO on the list also shows Indian buyers' growing interest in smaller models packed with modern features.

Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in July.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors' smallest SUV Punch has emerged as the best-selling model in the segment in July with 18,238 units delivered to its customers last month. This is one of the best sales month for the Hyundai Exter rival, which also comes in an EV avatar as well as CNG version besides the petrol variant. It has seen the biggest growth among the top 10 SUVs last month clocking more than 65 per cent rise in sales compared to the same month last year.

Hyundai Creta

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.

Creta remains the best-selling SUV in the compact segment expanding its lead over rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and others. In July, Hyundai sold 16,422 units of the Creta, a mere three per cent increase over what the carmaker sold in July last year. Hyundai Creta was launched in a new avatar in January this year and is expected to get its first electrified version soon.

Maruti Brezza

Maruti's best-selling SUV remains the most popular model in the sub-compact segment where it competes with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others. Brezza found 13,172 takers last month, clocking an increase of around 25 per cent compared to the same month in 2023.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has an eager drive nature on clear stretches, helped enormously by a capable diesel motor and an automatic gearbox which keeps ticking the right numbers tirelessly.

The Scorpio brand's meteoric rise since the launch of the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic continued in July. Mahindra sold 12.307 units of the SUV duo last month and remains the best-selling model from the carmaker. The sales of Scorpio has grown by more than 40 per cent in the last one year despite long waiting period for some of the variants of the Scorpio-N SUV.

Tata Nexon

After the dizzying heights in 2023, the sale of Nexon SUV has somewhat dimmed in recent times. Despite a major facelift last year, Nexon has not seen the kind of demand it witnessed for most part of last year. Once the top-selling SUV in India, Nexon ended July with 12,066 buyers. Nexon is offered in both ICE and electric versions in India with a CNG variant likely to be introduced soon which could help it see rise in sales.

Hyundai Venue

Korean auto giant Hyundai's answer to the likes of Brezza and Nexon continues to keep Kia Sonet, one of its arch rivals, at bay in terms of sales. Hyundai sold 9.890 units of the sub-compact SUV last month, though it witnessed a drop of around 15 per cent in sales compared to July last year.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The sub-compact SUV from Hyundai's Korean sibling Kia continues to be its best-selling model in India. The SUV was launched with a major facelift earlier this year, and has since received high demand among buyers. It failed to overtake the Venue marginally clocking 9,816 units last month. With introduction of new variants recently, Kia hopes Sonet's sales to increase in coming days.

Maruti Fronx

The smallest SUV from India's largest carmaker ended July at number eight on the list. With 9,688 units despatched in July, the Fronx has been able to get better than some of its rivals like Hyundai Exter. It has seen a healthy increase in sales of more than 20 per cent compared to July 2023.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Creta's biggest rival in the compact SUV segment was placed at number nine on the list of top 10 SUVs in July. Maruti Suzuki sold 9.679 units of the Grand Vitara SUV last month. Its sales has gone down by around eight per cent compared to the same month last year.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO, Mahindra's latest bet in the sub-compact SUV, seems to be paying off soon after its launch in April. After selling around 10,000 units in the first month, Mahindra delivered 8,500 units of the SUV which is the first in its segment to offer panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology besides others.

