MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV should you buy

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Windsor EV in India after a lot of hype. Christened as a CUV, the electric crossover comes priced aggressively, while MG has introduced a battery subscription program for this EV, which makes sets it apart from the other electric cars in India that don't offer such a subscription model.

The MG Windsor EV comes adding the excitement in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share with about 85 per cent stake. The homegrown automaker sells some of the most popular electric cars in India including Nexon EV and Punch EV. The Tata Punch EV, despite being a late entrant in the market has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Now, with the launch of the MG Windsor, it is expected to fae a steep challenge.

Here is a comparison between MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Price

MG Windsor EV is available in three trim options. The SUV comes available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription costs ₹3.5 per kilometre. The Tata Punch EV is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes both the electric SUVs closely competitive against each other.

However, considering the factors that MG is yet to reveal the complete price list of the Windsor EV and it comes with a battery subscription program additionally to the price of the vehicle, it is to be seen which electric SUV offer better value for money.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Specification

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

On the other hand, Tata Punch EV comes available with a 25 kWh battery pack and 35 kWh battery pack options. The 25 kWh battery pack equipped version of the EV churns out 80 bhp peak power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. The Long Range trim of the Punch EV gets a more powerful motor that generates 120 bhp peak power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The Punch EV promises up to 365 kilometre range on a single charge.

