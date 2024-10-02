Kia EV9 all set for launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

The new Kia EV9 is all set to launch in India on 3rd October, 2024. The SUV has already been introduced in international markets. However, the Indian markets have had to wait for the electric SUV a fair bit. The new luxurious behemoth gets a futuristic and muscular design, a long-range battery, the performance-oriented dual-motor option and advanced technology in-built.

The Kia EV9 is ready to make it's debut in the Indian market on 3rd October, 2024. The luxury SUV is expected to launch with a price tag close to ₹90

With all this the EV9 aims to change the Indian electric SUV landscape completely. The SUV will be Kia's benchmark product in the electric segment in India. Here's what you can expect out of the behemoth EV:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr Alert Me When Launched Volvo XC90 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.01 Cr Compare Audi e-tron 95 kwh 95 kwh 379 km 379 km ₹ 99.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus UX 300e 54.3 kWh 54.3 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jaguar I-Pace 90 kWh 90 kWh 470 km 470 km ₹ 1.06 Cr Compare View Offers Lexus RX 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 95.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Kia EV9: Exterior

The EV9, in terms of design, looks boxy and bold. It gets LED headlamps, a 'Digital Tiger Face' grille and ‘Star Map’ LED. The car gets 200 mm of ground clearance and features 20-22 inch wheels giving the vehicle a big SUV look that is ready to take on various terrains. Buyers who expect slight off-road capabilities along with a modern aesthetic are likely to appreciate what the EV9 has to offer.

Kia EV9: Interior

Kia's newest SUV will get a luxurious three-row seating arrangement with space for up to seven passengers. On the dash will be a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup which will display the infotainment system and the driver's information. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof and wireless charging is also part of the package. A smaller 5-inch screen is also included for the operation of the automatic climate control system.

A glimpse at the posh interior of the EV9 with light colours and the dual 12.3-inch screen setup. (International-spec model displayed)

Kia EV9: Specs

Globally, the Kia EV9 gets various drivetrain options including. The single-motor RWD which produces around 212 bhp and 350 Nm torque while the dual-electric AWD generates a maximum of 379 bhp with 700 Nm of torque.

The battery options of the Kia EV9 include a 76 kWh battery or a 99.8 kWh battery that can take you up to 370 km or 490 km respectively on a single charge. The EV9 can also fast-charge upto 80 per cent charge in just 20 to 30 minutes.

Also Read : India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched: Check range, features and specs

Kia EV9: Safety features

The Kia EV9 The ADAS suite comes packed with 27 latest autonomous features including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Additionally, the Kia EV9 is expected to feature several other features including over-the-air updates which allow the vehicle to stay updated at all times and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability—which enables the EV9 to power devices outside the vehicle.

Also Read : 2024 Kia Carnival set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Kia EV9: Expected pricing

The major competitors of the EV9 by Kia will be the BMW iX and the Mercedes Benz EQE SUV in India. The Kia EV9 is expected to be priced close to ₹90 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: