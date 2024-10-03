2024 Nissan Magnite set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite facelift on October 4, 2024. Sharing the same silhouette as the outgoing model, the 2024 Nissan Magnite will get cosmetic changes and feature additions rather than a complete redesign. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the Magnite facelift and deliveries will start from October 5.

Recently, images of the 2024 Nissan Magnite were leaked online. The new model gets a redesigned front bumper along with a new grille that looks chunky and aggressive. It has thicker slats of chrome along with glossy black inserts.

The headlamp units and the LED Daytime Running Lamps seem identical to the outgoing model. At the rear, the tail lamps are the same but it is expected that the lighting elements would be different along with a smoked effect. There is also a possibility that the rear bumper also gets a slight redesign.

Nissan Magnite: Interior

Recent teasers by the company have showcased that the 2024 Nissan Magnite will get the same design layout for the dashboard as the outgoing model. The AC vents are virtually the same and so is the entire centre console layout with the HVAC controls. The steering wheel appears to be slightly updated with thinner spokes, and the front centre armrest has been left untouched. The Magnite facelift will bring a new two-tone upholstery for the seats and a new tan finish for the cabin.

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to bring a larger nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that will feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A seven-inch digital cluster is potentially going to be made available for the driver and the car will further feature wireless charging functionality. A new single-pane electric sunroof is going to be available alongside an integrated air purifier.

Nissan Magnite: Specs

The upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift is anticipated to retain the same engine options as the existing model. The current version is equipped with either a naturally aspirated engine or a turbocharged variant, both of which are three-cylinder engines with a displacement of 1.0 litres.

The naturally aspirated engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 98 bhp and can produce up to 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In contrast, the turbocharged engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Nissan Magnite: Expected price

The Nissan Magnit in the current form is priced between ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹11.11 lakh. With the update, the prices of the Magnite are expected to go up. It is anticipated that the 2024 Nissan Magnite will start at ₹6.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Even with the price hike, the Magnite will remain one of the most affordable subcompact SUV in the Indian market.

