2024 Kia Carnival set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Kia India is all set to launch the 2024 Carnival on October 3, 2024. The bookings for the upcoming Kia Carnival had officially started of September 16, 2024 at ₹2 lakh. The previous-gen Carnival was pulled off showroom floors in India in 2023 and the latest gen will arrive with a comprehensive upgrade growing in features and proportions. Along with the new Carnival luxury MPV, the company will also launch the Kia EV9 electric SUV on October 3.

As committed by the company, Kia India will offer the latest generation Carnival in India. While the company showcased the Kia Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023, it was an older generation model. The outgoing Kia Carnival garnered sales of more than 14,500 units between 2020-2023.

2024 Kia Carnival: Exterior

The 2024 Kia Carnival marks a significant departure from the previous generation that was sold in India, embracing a bold SUV-like aesthetic. The front fascia now gets a wider, more imposing grille, framed by vertically stacked LED headlights and distinctive L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). The road presence is further amplified by the new 18-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets body cladding along the sides that gives the Kia Carnival a rugged, adventure-ready feel, transforming what was once a more traditional van-like silhouette. At the rear, the Carnival adopts Kia's signature modern touch with connected LED tail lamps, echoing the design language found in the brand's newest models.

2024 Kia Carnival: Specs

For the Indian market, the Kia Carnival will feature a single engine option: a 2.2-liter diesel that generates 193 PS and 441 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and operates on a front-wheel drive setup. Meanwhile, global variants of the Carnival include an additional V6 petrol engine option.

2024 Kia Carnival: Interior

The upcoming 2024 Kia Carnival’s cabin will display a blend of modern technology and quality materials throughout. The cabin design changes depending on the variant: the base Limousine trim is expected to have a dark blue and grey colour scheme, while the higher Limousine Plus variant will offer a brown and black theme. Both the trim levels will only be available in a 7-seat layout.

In terms of features, the 2024 Carnival includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a matching 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Other standout features include powered and ventilated seats in the first and second rows, wireless phone charging, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors, along with connected car functionality.

Meanwhile on the safety side, the 2024 Carnival comes equipped with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and parking sensors both in the front and rear. The safety features also includes a 360-degree camera system and a level-2 ADAS suite, featuring forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and other functionalities.

2024 Kia Carnival: Expected price

While the Carnival doesn’t have a direct competitor in the market, upon arrival, the MPV will serve as a premium alternative to the likes of Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Given that the model will be a CBU, the 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to start at a price tag of ₹50 lakh ex-showroom.

