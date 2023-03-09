Yamaha Fascino 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Which one would you take home?

The strongest rival to the Yamaha Fascino 125 is the Honda Activa 125
Here's a comparison between both the scooters to help you decide which suits your needs
In terms of looks, Fascino 125 gets a quirky and a bit of retro design language
The Activa 125 looks like a beefier version of the standard Activa
The Fascino 125 gets a 125 cc engine that produces 8.08 bhp and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm
The Activa 125 is powered by a 123.97 cc engine that produces 8.18 bhp and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm
The Fascino 125 gets Y Connect Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting
The Activa 125 gets an external fuel filler cap, a front glove box with a lid, among others
The Fascino 125 is priced from ₹78,600 (ex-showroom)