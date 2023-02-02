Will this new-look Mercedes SUV head to India soon?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 02, 2023

Mercedes has unveiled the facelift GLE globally with mild hybrid powertrains

The 2023 GLE is offered in Coupe AMG version as well and gets mild hybrid tech

The GLE facelift SUV is also offered with a new plug-in hybrid variant

The SUV comes with updated design including updated grille and tweaked bumpers

The cabin gets new trim finishes previously only seen on Mercedes’ Maybach line-up

The steering wheel now comes with touch sensitive controls

The SUV comes with 2nd-gen MBUX for the infotainment and instrument cluster

Under the hood, GLE gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 31.2 kWh battery pack

Besides the plug-in hybrid, GLE will also be available in 3 other variants, including the AMG
Will the new GLE come to India? Check what all Mercedes will launch here this year
Click Here