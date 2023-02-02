Will this new-look Mercedes SUV head to India soon?

Mercedes has unveiled the facelift GLE globally with mild hybrid powertrains
The 2023 GLE is offered in Coupe AMG version as well and gets mild hybrid tech
The GLE facelift SUV is also offered with a new plug-in hybrid variant
The SUV comes with updated design including updated grille and tweaked bumpers
The cabin gets new trim finishes previously only seen on Mercedes’ Maybach line-up
The steering wheel now comes with touch sensitive controls
The SUV comes with 2nd-gen MBUX for the infotainment and instrument cluster
Under the hood, GLE gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 31.2 kWh battery pack
Besides the plug-in hybrid, GLE will also be available in 3 other variants, including the AMG