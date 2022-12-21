Year end discounts on cars in 2022 is highest in four years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2022

Discounts are being offered by both automakers and dealerships

Dealerships are offering benefits between 25,000-100,000

Automakers are offering discounts between 4.5-5% on new cars

Small entry-level cars and petrol SUVs are selling with most benefits

The benefits include OEMs' cash discounts, exchange bonus, lower own damage premium by insurers, and dealer schemes

CNG cars to are receiving up to 60,000 benefits, which is all-time highest

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts between 17,000-18,000

The auto industry expects to see a robust retail sales in December

Consistency of high demand momentum will depend on multiple factors like inflation, interest rates, market sentiment
