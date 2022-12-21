Discounts are being offered by both automakers and dealerships
Dealerships are offering benefits between ₹25,000-100,000
Automakers are offering discounts between 4.5-5% on new cars
Small entry-level cars and petrol SUVs are selling with most benefits
The benefits include OEMs' cash discounts, exchange bonus, lower own damage premium by insurers, and dealer schemes
CNG cars to are receiving up to ₹60,000 benefits, which is all-time highest
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts between ₹17,000-18,000
The auto industry expects to see a robust retail sales in December
Consistency of high demand momentum will depend on multiple factors like inflation, interest rates, market sentiment