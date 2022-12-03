HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Alto K10 To Dzire: Maruti Cars With Highest Discounts Before Price Hike

Alto K10 to Dzire: Maruti cars with highest discounts before price hike

Maruti Suzuki is all set to hike prices of its cars from January. However, it is offering heavy discounts on most of its cars this month before new prices kick in. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of more than 50,000 on select models in November. The discounts include benefits like corporate discounts, exchange benefits and cash discounts besides complementary accessories or services. Newly launched models like Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 have been left out of the list.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the biggest discount on the smallest car it has on offer. The new generation Alto K10 will come with benefits of up to 52,000 in November. This include benefits like cash discount of up to 30,000, exchange bonus worth 15,000 and corporate discount of up to 5,000. The automatic variants get up to 22,000 discount while the CNG variants are offered with a discount of 45,100.

The next big beneficiary among Maruti cars this month is Celerio with an overall benefit worth 46,000. The CNG version gets similar discount as the Alto K10 CNG while the automatic variants are offered with benefits up to 21,000.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Celerio is also offered with big discounts this month. The maximum you can save is 45,100 if you choose to buy the CNG variant of the hatchback. While the manual variants can fetch up to 36,000 discount, the automatic variants of Celerio are offered with up to Rs. 21,000 discount.

Maruti WagonR and Alto 800 are offered with discounts of up to 42,000. The Swift hatchback and Dzire sub-compact sedan are offered with up to 32,000 discount this month.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will hike prices of its cars from January. It said that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 WagonR SPresso Dzire Swift Baleno Grand Vitara Brezza
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Save more than ₹60,000 on this SUV in November. Check details
Save more than 60,000 on this SUV in November. Check details
Watch: Porsche 911, Chevrolet Camaro to feature in latest Transformers movie
Watch: Porsche 911, Chevrolet Camaro to feature in latest Transformers movie
BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car
BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car
End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?
End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?
In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter
In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city