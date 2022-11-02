Electric two-wheeler segment in India saw its best month ever in October
EV two-wheeler manufacturers clocked more than 75,000 unit sales last month
The surge in sales last month was led by Ola Electric
The EV company claims to have sold 20,000 units last month
Second is Okinawa Autotech, which claims to have sold 17,531 units last month
Both Ola Electric and Okinawa hit their highest-ever monthly sales figures in October
Next is Ampere Electric, which sold 9,173 units in October
At the fourth position is Hero Electric, which sold 8,348 units last month
Fifth position was captured by Ather Energy with 8,213 units sold