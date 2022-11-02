Which are October's top electric two-wheeler brands?

Published Nov 02, 2022

Electric two-wheeler segment in India saw its best month ever in October

EV two-wheeler manufacturers clocked more than 75,000 unit sales last month

The surge in sales last month was led by Ola Electric

The EV company claims to have sold 20,000 units last month

Second is Okinawa Autotech, which claims to have sold 17,531 units last month

Both Ola Electric and Okinawa hit their highest-ever monthly sales figures in October

Next is Ampere Electric, which sold 9,173 units in October

At the fourth position is Hero Electric, which sold 8,348 units last month

Fifth position was captured by Ather Energy with 8,213 units sold
