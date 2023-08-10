Which sportspersons have been felicitated with SUVs from Mahindra?

Mahindra recently gifted a Thar SUV to Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen

She was honored for winning World Women's Boxing Championship in 2023

A javelin edition XUV700 was gifted to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in Olympics

India para athlete Avani Lekhara was gifted a special edition of XUV700 SUV

Para athlete Sumit Antil was also awarded XUV700 special edition for his exploits on track

Mahindra had also gifted Thar SUV to six Indian cricketers who won the historic Gabba test in 2021

Names include Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur...

...Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar

