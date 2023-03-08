Which electric scooters are being offered with special Holi discounts?

Published Mar 08, 2023

Some EV OEMs have come up with discounts and offers for their customers on the occasion of Holi and Women's Day

 Ola Electric is offering up to 16,000 worth discounts on its scooters

 It is also offering benefits worth nearly 7,000 at its Ola Experience Centres

It will offer extended warranties and Ola Care+ subscriptions at a flat discount of 50%

 The discount and benefits will be applicable till March 12

Joy e-bike is offering a special discount of up to 12,000 

It is also offering RTO and insurance benefits on select electric scooters

The offers and benefits are available until March 31, 2023

Joy Glob, Wolf and Gen Next Nanu scooters get a discount of up to 7,000

Joy Wolf Eco and Gen Next Nanu Eco get a discount of up to 4,000
Joy Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ get the highest discount of up to 12,000
