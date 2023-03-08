Which electric scooters are being offered with special Holi discounts?

Some EV OEMs have come up with discounts and offers for their customers on the occasion of Holi and Women's Day
Ola Electric is offering up to ₹16,000 worth discounts on its scooters
It is also offering benefits worth nearly ₹7,000 at its Ola Experience Centres
It will offer extended warranties and Ola Care+ subscriptions at a flat discount of 50%
The discount and benefits will be applicable till March 12
Joy e-bike is offering a special discount of up to ₹12,000
It is also offering RTO and insurance benefits on select electric scooters
The offers and benefits are available until March 31, 2023
Joy Glob, Wolf and Gen Next Nanu scooters get a discount of up to ₹7,000
Joy Wolf Eco and Gen Next Nanu Eco get a discount of up to ₹4,000