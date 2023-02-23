What's special about the Mercedes-Benz E-Class' superscreen?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 23, 2023

Mercedes E-Class will now sport an even bigger screen layout with ample new applications

The MBUX Superscreen will be offered as an option on the 2024 Mercedes E-Class

 These applications can directly be installed on the system instead of being mirrored from smart devices

The 'superscreen' comes with built-in TikTok and a selfie camera

These apps would be made available through a yet-to-be-launched Mercedes App Store

Once launched, the store will offer applications like Angry Birds, Zoom, and Webex 

The MBUX Superscreen makes use of something called a Visual Shield or  an ‘advanced filtering concept’

The shield ensures that the content on the screen in front of the front passenger is not visible to the driver

The shield function reduces its brightness and thus reduces the risk of distraction for the driver
Find out more about the Mercedes E-Class' superscreen here
Click Here