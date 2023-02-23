Mercedes E-Class will now sport an even bigger screen layout with ample new applications
The MBUX Superscreen will be offered as an option on the 2024 Mercedes E-Class
These applications can directly be installed on the system instead of being mirrored from smart devices
The 'superscreen' comes with built-in TikTok and a selfie camera
These apps would be made available through a yet-to-be-launched Mercedes App Store
Once launched, the store will offer applications like Angry Birds, Zoom, and Webex
The MBUX Superscreen makes use of something called a Visual Shield or an ‘advanced filtering concept’
The shield ensures that the content on the screen in front of the front passenger is not visible to the driver
The shield function reduces its brightness and thus reduces the risk of distraction for the driver