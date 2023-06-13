What's new on the 2023 Honda Dio scooter?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 13, 2023

2023 Dio is OBD2 compliant and comes at a starting price of 70,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

It gets two more variants - Deluxe and Smart

Deluxe is priced at 74,212 while Standard is priced at 77,712

 The latest edition comes equipped with Smart key system

 Check product page

This enables locating vehicle, keyless lock/unlock, etc

The scooter also gets fully digital meter and alloy wheels

 It gets redesigned front ribs and signature LED Position Lamp

 It gets modern tail lamp design and sport split grab rail

The Dio logo now comes as a new and sharper featuring
For detailed report...
Click Here