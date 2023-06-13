What's new on the 2023 Honda Dio scooter?

2023 Dio is OBD2 compliant and comes at a starting price of ₹70,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It gets two more variants - Deluxe and Smart
Deluxe is priced at ₹74,212 while Standard is priced at ₹77,712
The latest edition comes equipped with Smart key system
This enables locating vehicle, keyless lock/unlock, etc
The scooter also gets fully digital meter and alloy wheels
It gets redesigned front ribs and signature LED Position Lamp
It gets modern tail lamp design and sport split grab rail
The Dio logo now comes as a new and sharper featuring