What made Mahindra Bolero SUV sell over one lakh units in just one year?

Mahindra Bolero SUV has crossed sales mark of one lakh units in just one year
It reached the milestone in the last fiscal
Overall, the brand has sold more than 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in the year 2000
Bolero Neo SUVs are famous among young buyers who are salaried or self-employed
Apart from personal use, Bolero SUVs are extensively used in municipal corporation fleets
These are widely inducted in government departments such as firefighting, forestry, irrigation
Bolero SUVs are also widely used by various government and law enforcement agencies
These include police departments, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces
Bolero is touted for its go-anywhere capability, making it both a city and highway commute vehicle