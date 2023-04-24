What made Mahindra Bolero SUV sell over one lakh units in just one year?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 24, 2023

Mahindra Bolero SUV has crossed sales mark of one lakh units in just one year

It reached the milestone in the last fiscal

Overall, the brand has sold more than 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in the year 2000

Bolero Neo SUVs are famous among young buyers who are salaried or self-employed

Apart from personal use, Bolero SUVs are extensively used in municipal corporation fleets

These are widely inducted in government departments such as firefighting, forestry, irrigation

Bolero SUVs are also widely used by various government and law enforcement agencies

 These include police departments, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces

Bolero is touted for its go-anywhere capability, making it both a city and highway commute vehicle
