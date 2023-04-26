What does race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V feels like to ride?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

We got to ride the race-spec RTR 200 4V on Madras International Circuit

The motorcycle gets host of upgrades when compared to the standard RTR 200 4V.

Some components have been removed to save weight

The motorcycle is finished in Petronas Blue colour scheme with red accents of TVS Racing

 Check product page

There is a new exhaust that is lighter, louder and it produces pops and crackles when rev matching

The engine tune and the sprocket size also seems to be different. 

It gets different tyres that provide better grip and feedback

Braking duties are done by discs in the front as well as at the rear. However, the ABS has been disengaged.

There is no traditional keyhole for ignition. It is now directly connected to the headlamp switch.

The only thing that works on the instrument cluster is the fuel guage.
To check our quick review of TVS Ronin
Click Here