What does race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V feels like to ride?

We got to ride the race-spec RTR 200 4V on Madras International Circuit
The motorcycle gets host of upgrades when compared to the standard RTR 200 4V.
Some components have been removed to save weight
The motorcycle is finished in Petronas Blue colour scheme with red accents of TVS Racing
There is a new exhaust that is lighter, louder and it produces pops and crackles when rev matching
The engine tune and the sprocket size also seems to be different.
It gets different tyres that provide better grip and feedback
Braking duties are done by discs in the front as well as at the rear. However, the ABS has been disengaged.
There is no traditional keyhole for ignition. It is now directly connected to the headlamp switch.
The only thing that works on the instrument cluster is the fuel guage.