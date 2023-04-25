TVS Ronin: Quick Review

TVS Ronin is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.71 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
The engine has good low-end torque but gets vibey in the top-end. The gearbox is also slick for the most part
The riding triangle on the Ronin 225 is of a cruiser. The seat height is also very accessible
The suspension on the Ronin is well-damped. It does not get unsettled easily. The rear suspension might feel a bit jerky on sharper bumps
It gets all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with adjustable brightness that shows various different information.
The rider can cycle through the Urban and Rain mode and there are adjustable brake and clutch levers, and Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle also comes with a silent start system.
The review unit does have some rusting issues, the 'i' button would often get stuck, there is also fogging issue in the headlamp
The clutch action is light and the mirrors offer a good view of what is behind
Ronin uses block-pattern type Scrambler tyres, they offer a good amount of grip. However, a road-biased tyre could have helped the motorcycle even more.