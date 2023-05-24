Waiting for Maruti Fronx SUV delivery? Waiting period is up to 10 weeks

Fronx is the latest SUV from Maruti Suzuki stable that rivals the likes of Tata Punch
The minimum time Maruti will take to deliver Fronx is around 6 weeks, depending on variants
It can go up to 8 weeks for variants like Sigma, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha
Demand is higher for variants with the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet engine
The wait for these variants can stretch between eight to 10 weeks
Maruti fronx SUV was launched in March this year at a price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki had sold more than 8,000 units of the SUV in the first month after the launch
Maruti Suzuki Fronx rivals the likes of Tata Punch in the small SUV segment
It will also rival the upcoming small SUV Hyundai Exter in coming days