Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries begin!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 09, 2022

First unit of Volvo XC40 Recharge has been delivered to a customer in Gujarat

Jyoti Malhotra, brand's Managing Director was present during the delivery

The brand's first electric car in India was launched in July this year

It is also the first luxury SUV to be assembled locally in India

Volvo XC40 Recharge is built at the carmaker's Hosakote facility near Bengaluru

The EV has already received nearly 500 orders 

Volvo aims to put around 100 units on roads before year-end

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment 

It is also one of the most powerful in its segment
To know more about the EV
Click Here