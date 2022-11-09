Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries begin!

First unit of Volvo XC40 Recharge has been delivered to a customer in Gujarat
Jyoti Malhotra, brand's Managing Director was present during the delivery
The brand's first electric car in India was launched in July this year
It is also the first luxury SUV to be assembled locally in India
Volvo XC40 Recharge is built at the carmaker's Hosakote facility near Bengaluru
The EV has already received nearly 500 orders
Volvo aims to put around 100 units on roads before year-end
The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment
It is also one of the most powerful in its segment