Volvo EX30 is going to be the next big car in global EV market

Published Jun 01, 2023

Volvo EX30 SUV is slated to break cover on June 7

Upon launch, it will be Volvo's third EV after C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge

Volvo claims this will be the company's greenest-ever electric SUV

EX30 will come with a design influenced by EX90

 Check product page

It will have Thor's Hammer LED headlamps and vertically positioned LED taillights

The compact electric SUV claims to come with a host of recycled and renewable materials onboard

Despite carrying a signature Volvo styling, upcoming EX30 electric SUV will have several distinctive design elements

A 12.3-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system will be the key USP inside the cabin

A speaker spanning the dashboard is another interesting element inside the cabin

Thanks to this, the car will have plenty of storage in the doors

Seats of the EX30 come carrying recycled and renewable materials
