Volvo EX30 SUV is slated to break cover on June 7
Upon launch, it will be Volvo's third EV after C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge
Volvo claims this will be the company's greenest-ever electric SUV
EX30 will come with a design influenced by EX90
It will have Thor's Hammer LED headlamps and vertically positioned LED taillights
The compact electric SUV claims to come with a host of recycled and renewable materials onboard
Despite carrying a signature Volvo styling, upcoming EX30 electric SUV will have several distinctive design elements
A 12.3-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system will be the key USP inside the cabin
A speaker spanning the dashboard is another interesting element inside the cabin
Thanks to this, the car will have plenty of storage in the doors
Seats of the EX30 come carrying recycled and renewable materials