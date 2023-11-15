Volvo discontinues the XC40 petrol, its most affordable SUV in India. Here’s Why

Published Nov 15, 2023

Volvo India has pulled the plug on the XC40 petrol SUV in its stable with the offering delisted from the company’s website 

The Volvo XC40 was the automaker’s most accessible offering in India competing against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA & MINI Countryman

However, the XC40 was outshone by its own electric avatar - the XC40 Recharge - that’s commanding higher volumes

This is also in line with Volvo’s push for electrification in its portfolio as the company plans to go all-electric globally by 2030

The Volvo XC40 petrol was offered in a single, fully-loaded B4 Ultimate variant priced at 46.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The all-electric XC40 Recharge is about 10 lakh more expensive priced at 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is Volvo’s new entry-level offering in India

The XC40 used a 2.0-lite turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The electric version gets dual-electric motors that pack more power and torque

The Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a 78 kWh battery pack with a range of 418 km on a single charge 

While the XC40 petrol has been discontinued, Volvo continues to sell the XC60 and XC90 SUVs and the S90 sedan in their ICE derivative
