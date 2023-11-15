Volvo discontinues the XC40 petrol, its most affordable SUV in India. Here’s Why

Volvo India has pulled the plug on the XC40 petrol SUV in its stable with the offering delisted from the company’s website
The Volvo XC40 was the automaker’s most accessible offering in India competing against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA & MINI Countryman
However, the XC40 was outshone by its own electric avatar - the XC40 Recharge - that’s commanding higher volumes
This is also in line with Volvo’s push for electrification in its portfolio as the company plans to go all-electric globally by 2030
The Volvo XC40 petrol was offered in a single, fully-loaded B4 Ultimate variant priced at ₹46.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
The all-electric XC40 Recharge is about ₹10 lakh more expensive priced at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is Volvo’s new entry-level offering in India
The XC40 used a 2.0-lite turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The electric version gets dual-electric motors that pack more power and torque
The Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a 78 kWh battery pack with a range of 418 km on a single charge
While the XC40 petrol has been discontinued, Volvo continues to sell the XC60 and XC90 SUVs and the S90 sedan in their ICE derivative