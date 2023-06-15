Volvo C40 Recharge EV makes official India debut

It is the second all-electric model from the brand in the country
C40 Recharge features signature Thor's Hammer pattern all-LED daytime running lights
It comes with a sloping roofline that is the signature of the coupe body style
The EV sports a 9.0-inch tab-like portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system
It is powered by an E80 battery pack, which enables the car to run 530 km range
Price of the model will be officially revealed in August
Bookings of the model will commence in August too
Deliveries of the EV will start from September onwards
Volvo C40 Recharge is available in six different exterior colour options