Volvo C40 Recharge EV makes official India debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 15, 2023

It is the second all-electric model from the brand in the country

C40 Recharge features signature Thor's Hammer pattern all-LED daytime running lights

It comes with a sloping roofline that is the signature of the coupe body style

 The EV sports a 9.0-inch tab-like portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system

It is powered by an E80 battery pack, which enables the car to run 530 km range

Price of the model will be officially revealed in August

 Bookings of the model will commence in August too

Deliveries of the EV will start from September onwards

Volvo C40 Recharge is available in six different exterior colour options
