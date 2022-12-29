Volkswagen Taigun SUV has received a new exterior colour

Published Dec 29, 2022

Volkswagen Taigun has received a new Rising Blue exterior colour

The German SUV is now available in six different exterior paint options

These six colours are Rising Blue, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow

Volkswagen introduced the Taigun First Anniversary Edition with Rising Blue colour

Later this paint theme was introduced to all the variants of the SUV

Apart from the new colour, no other changes have been made to the SUV

Volkswagen Taigun will get electric seat adjustment and footwell illumination in 2023

Volkswagen is among the most safe SUVs in India with a 5-star GNCAP rating

Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI
