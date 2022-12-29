Volkswagen Taigun has received a new Rising Blue exterior colour
The German SUV is now available in six different exterior paint options
These six colours are Rising Blue, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow
Volkswagen introduced the Taigun First Anniversary Edition with Rising Blue colour
Later this paint theme was introduced to all the variants of the SUV
Apart from the new colour, no other changes have been made to the SUV
Volkswagen Taigun will get electric seat adjustment and footwell illumination in 2023
Volkswagen is among the most safe SUVs in India with a 5-star GNCAP rating
Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI