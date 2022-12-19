HT Auto
Virtus, Taigun prices set to rise as Volkswagen announces hike from this date

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is the latest among carmakers to announce price hike across its model range in the country. The German auto giant has made the announcement that Taigun, Virtus and other models in its range will become costlier from next month. Volkswagen has not clarified how big is the hike and how much one needs to pay to drive home a new Taigun or Virtus from January. The carmaker has said that the latest price hike became necessary due to rising input costs.

19 Dec 2022
Volkswagen is the latest to join the list of carmakers to hike prices of its models from January next year.
Volkswagen currently offers models like Taigun and Tiguan SUVs and the Virtus compact sedan for its Indian customers. The Taigun SUV, which recently became India's safest car after a five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test, is Volkswagen's flagship offering. The compact SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara besides its own technical cousin Skoda Kushaq. It is currently offered at a starting price of 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Virtus is Volkswagen's attempt at reviving the compact sedan segment in the country. Offered with two engine options, the Virtus rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in India besides its alter ego Slavia from partner brand Skoda. Like the Taigun SUV, Volkswagen Virtus recently added a new feather to its hat by scoring five stars in the Latin NCAP crash test results. The made-in-India compact sedan with six airbags and ESC as standard. Volkswagen currently sells the Virtus at a starting price of 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
The Tiguan SUV, which is the most premium model from the Germans in India, comes at a starting price of 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with only a 2.0-litre TSI engine, the Tiguan rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass in the Indian market. Mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission units, the 2.0-litre 4 cylinder engine can churn out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Taigun Virtus Volkswagen
