Ultraviolette F99 is a new racing motorcycle concept broke cover at Auto Expo 2023
Just like the F77, the F99 concept too comes heavily influenced by aviation sector
Ultraviolette claims the F99 is capable of running at a top speed of 200 kmph
The electric bike is capable of churning out 65 kp of peak power
The F99 bike concept gets a highly aerodynamic fully faired body, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lights and more
The F99 gets several carbon fibre panels in order to keep it absolutely lightweight
Several cuts and creases along with the aerodynamic design makes the Ultraviolette F99 very suave and curvy looking
The F99 is claimed to come in two colours options - Meteor Grey and Plasma Red
The F99 gets disc brakes on both wheels with a dual-channel ABS